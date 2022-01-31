Texas Fights EPA's Noncompliant Ozone Finding For El Paso

By Morgan Conley (January 31, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- Texas and its state environmental officials are asking the D.C. Circuit to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's revised finding that ozone levels in the state's sixth-most populous county exceeded national standards set in 2015. Texas and its Commission on Environmental Quality petitioned the D.C. Circuit Friday to review the EPA's ozone air quality designation for El Paso County, which was finalized in November. The revised finding was issued after a previous legal battle resulted in the federal agency being ordered to reconsider whether several regions throughout the Midwest and Southwest were complying with national ozone limits. The D.C. Circuit said...

