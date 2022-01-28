Fla. Foreclosure Atty Beats Deutsche Bank's Sanctions Bid

By Carolina Bolado (January 28, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge Friday rejected Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.'s bid to sanction an attorney for filing a number of flimsy foreclosure defense suits, saying the allegedly sanctionable conduct all happened before the suit was removed to federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas N. Frazier said he found "no bad faith, vexatious, wanton or oppressive behavior" on the part of Lee Segal of Segal & Schuh Law Group PL in the suit after Deutsche Bank removed it to the Middle District of Florida. "While the court certainly does not condone the arguably contumacious behavior of Segal and Segal & Schuh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS