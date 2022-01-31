Feds Say Men Can't Shake Illegal Streaming Suit

By Isaac Monterose (January 31, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors told a Virginia federal judge that filing errors should not lead to dismissal or transfer of their indictment against six men charged with running illegal streaming subscription websites, Jetflicks and iStreamItAll. In a Jan. 27 filing responding to defendants' motion to dismiss or transfer the case, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff that two possible trial exhibits for their copyright infringement and money laundering case had wrongly listed that there were thousands of Virginia subscribers for those sites when there were actually only hundreds. According to prosecutors, this mistake likely occurred when the data was being copied...

