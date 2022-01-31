Nursing Home Tells 5th Circ. COVID Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

By Katie Buehler (January 31, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Texas nursing home told a panel of Fifth Circuit judges Monday that the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act is completely preemptive of state law and requires a man's lawsuit accusing the home of medical negligence in his mother's COVID-19 death to remain in federal court. Advanced HCS LLC, which does business as Wedgewood Nursing Home in Fort Worth, Texas, encouraged the three-judge panel during oral arguments to follow U.S. Supreme Court precedent and give deference to Congress' intention in writing the PREP Act, which provides broad immunity to "covered persons" who deploy "countermeasures" during a public health emergency....

