Vorys Sater Adds Affordable Housing Attorney In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 31, 2022, 10:58 AM EST) -- Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP has added a real estate attorney with more than a decade of experience to its Washington, D.C., team, the firm recently announced. Mo Smith will join the firm as a partner after working as a Klein Hornig LLP attorney for nine and a half years, according to his LinkedIn profile. His practice focuses on real estate, assisting developers in the acquisition, construction and other aspects of affordable housing projects, the firm said. In a statement, Smith said he was interested in working to serve his community by helping create opportunities for affordable housing. "I began...

