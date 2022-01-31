1st Circ. Says Co. Must Arbitrate Union's 401(k) Plan Dispute

By Beverly Banks (January 31, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- A security alarm company must arbitrate an IBEW local's grievance over the company's cuts to its 401(k) matching contributions, the First Circuit ordered, reversing a district court's ruling that said the dispute was not subject to arbitration under their collective bargaining agreement. The First Circuit reversed a decision by a Massachusetts federal district court that found that Johnson Controls did not have to arbitrate the union's grievance about the company's decision to lower its 401(k) matching contributions. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) The First Circuit ruled Friday that Johnson Controls Security Solutions violated its contract with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103...

