States Urge High Court To Skip 'Remain In Mexico' Challenge

By Grace Dixon (January 31, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- Texas and Missouri urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to undermine a Fifth Circuit ruling upholding a Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait out their claims in Mexico, saying the government's arguments overlook the reasoning behind the ruling. After district and circuit courts repudiated the federal government's attempts to scrap the Migrant Protection Protocols, otherwise known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, the Biden administration brought its fight against the Trump administration vestige to the high court. But the states fought back in their Friday brief, arguing that the federal government simply challenges portions of the Fifth Circuit's reasoning,...

