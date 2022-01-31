Insurers, WTA Reach Deal Over $10M Blood Test Arbitration

By Carolina Bolado (January 31, 2022, 1:57 PM EST) -- Depositors Insurance Co. and Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Co. have settled their suit against the Women's Tennis Association, which had requested coverage in a player's $9.9 million arbitration over anti-doping blood tests. Two insurance companies settled their suit against the Women's Tennis Association over a personal injury action by Madison Brengle, shown here playing in the Australian Open this month. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) In a notice filed Friday in the Middle District of Florida, the insurers and the WTA said they had reached an agreement and asked the judge to administratively close out the suit over coverage for tennis player Madison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS