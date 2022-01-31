Nerds, SweeTarts Maker Gets Consent Win In Pot Candy Row

By Katryna Perera (January 31, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge issued a judgment and permanent injunction Friday against a group of cannabis companies sued by the maker of Nerds, Trolli and SweeTarts candy products for allegedly selling THC-infused versions of the products violating the candymaker's trademark rights. Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. filed two separate complaints in Illinois and California in October, asking the courts to block the cannabis companies from continuing their alleged infringement and to pay Ferrara the profits they made from the allegedly infringing products, saying the similar packaging was putting children at risk. Ferrara alleged that Illinois prohibits the sale of the purportedly infringing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS