Medtronic Accused Of Stealing Rival's Sales Reps, Customers

By PJ D'Annunzio (January 31, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Medical device company Globus Medical Inc. said Monday that rival Medtronic Inc. stole its San Antonio sales team as part of a scheme to bolster its own business while undermining a competitor at the same time.

In a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court, Globus accused Medtronic of luring away members of its sales team with "huge financial incentives" in order to poach the former's San Antonio customer base.

"Medtronic wanted to grow its business in the San Antonio, Texas market," Globus' complaint said. "Instead of doing it the right way by fairly competing for employees and customers in the marketplace, Medtronic...

