HP Ruling Opens New Path For Duped Investors In Fraud Suits

By Richard Crump (January 31, 2022, 8:00 PM GMT) -- Hewlett-Packard's High Court victory against former Autonomy executives who inflated the software company's value sets a marker for market misrepresentation claims, creating a road map for future cases brought under a key, untested section of the U.K.'s main securities rulebook. The judgment against Mike Lynch, pictured, is thought to be the first to give judicial consideration of a provision in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 that allows investors to sue U.K.-listed companies that publish misleading information to the market. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Although the full 1,000-plus-page judgment has yet to become public, Judge Robert Hildyard gave an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS