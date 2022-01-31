Ga. Judge Allows Perdue To Fix 'Gap' In Election Finance Suit

By Rosie Manins (January 31, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge gave a chance Monday to former U.S. senator and current Peach State gubernatorial hopeful David Perdue to fix what the judge described as a "gap" in the politician's case against a new state law over campaign fundraising. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen was frank with Perdue's counsel during a hearing in Atlanta federal court Monday afternoon, pointing out that the politician should amend his complaint against Gov. Brian Kemp and state officials in order to have a chance at getting the relief he seeks. Perdue, who was voted out of his Senate seat in 2020, sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS