Marsh McLennan Unit Secures More Than $4.8B For 6th Fund

By Benjamin Horney (January 31, 2022, 10:27 AM EST) -- The asset management business of insurance industry giant Marsh & McLennan Cos., advised by Clifford Chance, said Monday that it has amassed more than $4.8 billion for its latest fund, with plans to direct the money towards opportunities in areas including private equity, private debt and real estate. The sixth fund from Mercer Alternatives AG, called Mercer Private Investment Partners VI, raked in capital from a global investor base comprising public and corporate pension funds, as well as insurance companies and endowments and foundations, Mercer said in a statement. The fund will focus on opportunities in those areas and will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS