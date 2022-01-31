Train Worker Can't Bring Raise Dispute As Unlawful Wage Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (January 31, 2022, 7:01 PM GMT) -- A train station manager cannot claim Abellio East Midlands Ltd. breached U.K. labor laws by failing to deliver a salary increase with a new role, an appellate tribunal has found, as it cannot be classified as an unlawful deduction of wages. Deputy High Court Judge Michael Ford QC ruled for the Employment Appeal Tribunal Friday that a proposed increase in salary promised to a claimant identified as Mr. Thomas cannot be characterized as an unlawful deduction of wages under the Employment Rights Act 1996. The area manager's claim was valid, the judge said — it had just been brought under the wrong...

