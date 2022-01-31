Pa. School Board Asks To Block Pediatricians From Mask Row

By Matthew Santoni (January 31, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania school district asked the Third Circuit to ignore the American Association of Pediatrics' effort to weigh in on whether lifting the district's mask mandate increased COVID-19 risk for students with disabilities, arguing it was too soon for the court to consider. The Upper St. Clair School District and members of its school board told the Third Circuit that amicus briefs should not be filed until the court is considering the merits of a case, and said that both the federal rules of appellate procedure and Third Circuit precedent said the temporary restraining order the plaintiffs were seeking was not...

