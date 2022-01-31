NJ Demands $943M Funding Source For DuPont Pollution

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 31, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- New Jersey's environmental regulator asked a federal court to make DuPont entities formally dedicate $943 million for the remediation of contamination stemming from a Salem County plant, saying the chemical powerhouse has dodged the statutorily required obligation for more than seven years. In a motion filed Friday, the state Department of Environmental Protection said it's seeking a court order because E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. has attempted to limit its environmental liabilities through a restructuring, and that its spinoff, Chemours Co. FC LLC, has provided only "woefully inadequate" estimates of the cleanup bill. The defendants are required to establish...

