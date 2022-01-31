Judge Tosses Philadelphia-Area Diner's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 31, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area restaurant lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses after a federal judge ruled Monday that it failed to show the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its Nationwide policy. A Lansdale, Pennsylvania, diner seeking insurance coverage for its pandemic losses did not show the kind of physical loss or damage required under its policy, a federal judge ruled. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said the mere loss of beneficial use of a property didn't qualify the West Main Diner in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for coverage under its "all-risk" insurance policy....

