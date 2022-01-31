Judge Exits $1B Nigeria Award Case Over Chevron Stock

By Khorri Atkinson (January 31, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge who for almost four years presided over a lawsuit seeking to enforce a $1.1 billion arbitral award against Nigeria's state-owned oil company has recused himself after discovering he owned stock in Chevron Corp., the parent company of one of the awardees. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman informed Ruby J. Krajick, court clerk of the Southern District of New York, on Thursday that he sold the stock he owned in Chevron's Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf Ltd. while overseeing the case, but he will no longer oversee the dispute. Krajick updated the parties in the case on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS