NJ Law Firm Sues TD Bank Over $200K Cyber Fraud Scheme

By Bill Wichert (January 31, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- New Jersey law firm Sapiro Gottlieb & Kroll has slammed TD Bank NA with a state lawsuit alleging the financial institution allowed unknown fraudsters to steal more than $200,000 from the firm's attorney trust account with a bogus username and password, and ultimately denied its reimbursement claim. Sapiro Gottlieb on Friday accused TD Bank of violating "contractual obligations" and its responsibilities under the state's Uniform Commercial Code by processing fraudulent transfers totaling $202,660 over about a week last summer, including after the firm had told the bank about such illicit transactions. Before the transfers occurred, "SGK had instructed TD to disable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS