Redbox Investor Seeks Fees Over Corrected SPAC Vote

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 31, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- An investor of the special purpose acquisition company that purchased Redbox Entertainment Inc. has sued the home video rental company in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking payment for the legal team that helped ensure shareholders got their own vote on a proposed change that would have dilute the value of their shares. In his suit filed Friday, John Solak, the shareholder who got the company to revise its plans for the vote, told the court that he had sought money for his attorneys from the company, but those efforts were "not successful." "It is well established that a stockholder and his counsel...

