Jet Owners And Creditors Clash Over Ch. 11 Asset Bids

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 1, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- The owner of two aircraft leased to an Asian airline battled with lender FitzWalter Capital in Manhattan bankruptcy court over its proposed stalking horse bidders' floor bids, pushing back on the lender's claims that it's trying to siphon money out of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and escape contractual obligations. Aircraft owners JPA No. 111 Co. Ltd. and JPA No. 49 Co. and FitzWalter clashed in filings Friday over how the creditor will be paid back. FitzWalter called for the Chapter 11 cases to be dismissed, alleging the debtors' commitment from the stalking horse bidders was unsatisfactory because it only covered select...

