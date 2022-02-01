Shkreli Fights Scope Of Pharma Industry Ban

By Matthew Perlman (February 1, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- Martin Shkreli is telling a New York federal court that a plan to ban him from the pharmaceutical industry for antitrust violations could chill his First Amendment rights and prevent him from getting jobs that have nothing to do with the case. The Federal Trade Commission and a contingent of states that prosecuted him proposed an order that would bar Shkreli from the business, after U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote found on Jan. 14 that he violated antitrust law by directing a company he founded to block generic rivals of the lifesaving drug Daraprim while raising the price some 4,000%....

