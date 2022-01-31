USA Gymnastics Says Ch. 11 Appeal Is Delaying Plan Deals

By Vince Sullivan (January 31, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The national governing body of competitive gymnastics told an Indiana federal judge Friday that a pending appeal of the organization's confirmed Chapter 11 plan is delaying plan payments by its insurers that will fund a $380 million settlement trust for survivors of sexual abuse. In a reply supporting its motion to dismiss the appeal of Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc., USA Gymnastics said it has heard from the insurers providing the majority of the money to be distributed to more than 500 sexual abuse survivors that the appeal is the reason the trust hasn't been funded. "The settling insurers have pointed to...

