NFL, MLB, NHL Players Seek To End Pittsburgh Athlete Fee

By Asha Glover (January 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh's 3% fee on nonresident athletes is a discriminatory tax that violates U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions and state law, players' associations for the NHL, MLB and NFL told a state court. Pittsburgh's fee on income earned by nonresident professional athletes according to the days worked in a facility in the city treats athletes differently in ways that violate the uniformity clause of the Pennsylvania constitution, the players associations said in a motion for summary judgment Friday. Though the state constitution requires all taxes to be uniform, Pittsburgh imposes a 3% general revenue tax on athletes who reside out of state. Nonresidents...

