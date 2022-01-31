Epstein Becker Green Snags Littler's ADR Practice Co-Chair

By Emma Cueto (January 31, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- An employment attorney and former co-chair of Littler Mendelson PC's alternative dispute resolution practice group has joined Epstein Becker Green as a partner in Los Angeles, the firm announced Monday. Emily Patajo joins Epstein Becker — after more than 12 years at Littler — as a partner in the employment, labor and workforce management practice. "Emily is a respected employment litigator who brings a deep understanding of the industries we represent and the problems our clients face," David W. Garland, chair of Epstein Becker's employment, labor and workforce management steering committee, said in a statement. "Additionally, Emily's in-house experience at a...

