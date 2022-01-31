ICE Detainees Seek Booster Shots For Medically Vulnerable

By Mike LaSusa (January 31, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is violating the rights of medically vulnerable detainees by failing to provide them with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in D.C. federal court. Five ICE detainees held in separate facilities across the country sued the agency, claiming it violated their rights as well as its own internal rules by not providing booster shots amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Citing government data, they claim COVID-19 cases in ICE detention facilities have increased nearly tenfold in the past month. "Plaintiffs fear for their...

