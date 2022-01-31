Senators Raise Concerns Over New Treasury Broadband Rule

By J. Edward Moreno (January 31, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- A group of 11 Republican senators questioned whether the Treasury Department's criteria for tapping Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to deploy broadband infrastructure are sufficient to ensure the money is used where it's needed most. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen Friday, the lawmakers, led by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., took issue with the rule's "vague and subjective standard" for which communities are eligible for broadband project funding. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the final rule for use of the money, which delivers $350 billion in funding, on Jan. 6. The final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS