Lawmakers Urge Biden To Cut DOD Loopholes In Climate Plan

By J. Edward Moreno (February 1, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- Two dozen Democratic lawmakers asked President Joe Biden to uphold federal climate goals by committing to reducing the U.S. Department of Defense's greenhouse gas emissions. Led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., the lawmakers Friday asked Biden to close the exemption for military and defense activities in a December executive order directing the federal government to decarbonize itself by 2050. Citing studies by Brown University and the White House, the lawmakers noted that the DOD is the single-largest consumer of energy in the country and the world's single-largest institutional consumer of petroleum. According to those studies, the...

