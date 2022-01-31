Sony Unit Pays $3.6B For Video Game Developer Bungie

By Benjamin Horney (January 31, 2022, 3:14 PM EST) -- Sony Interactive Entertainment, advised by Cleary Gottlieb, has agreed to pay $3.6 billion for Bungie, the video game developer behind franchises like Destiny and Halo, the companies said Monday, in a deal that marks the latest in a flurry of big money gaming industry deals announced in January. The transaction sees San Mateo, California-headquartered Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC — maker of PlayStation video game consoles — buying Bellevue, Washington-based Bungie Inc. The $3.6 billion in consideration is inclusive of both purchase price and "committed employee incentives," according to a statement. Under the terms of the agreement, Bungie will continue to operate...

