No Surcharge For Exiting Shaky Pension, 9th Circ. Rules

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 31, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's interpretation of how the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applies in a pension withdrawal liability dispute, finding an employer didn't have to pay extra to withdraw from the plan because it was underfunded. The court found a surcharge paid by employers contributing to an underfunded pension plan in critical status doesn't apply to a contribution rate for purposes of calculating withdrawal liability. U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra S. Ikuta said in an opinion for the three-judge panel that Welfare & Pension Administration Service Inc., a company that provides third-party administration services for employee benefit...

