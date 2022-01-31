9th Circ. Revives Antitrust Suit Over Ariz. Utility's Solar Rates

By Hannah Albarazi (January 31, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday revived customer allegations backed by the U.S. Department of Justice that an Arizona utility unlawfully discriminated by raising rates for customers with rooftop solar-energy systems to stifle competition in the electricity market. In a published decision, the panel reversed an Arizona federal judge's dismissal of Sherman Act claims of monopolization and attempted monopolization against the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, but affirmed the district judge's dismissal of state law claims against the utility. "The district court's findings that SRP's price plan promotes competition and that [lead plaintiff William] Ellis cannot establish causation...

