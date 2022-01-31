Appeals Board Says Feds' $1M Clawback Bid Not Too Late

By Grace Dixon (January 31, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A contract appeals board has found that the federal government's move to claw back $1.1 million under an engineering support services contract with a small business didn't come too late because there's no record the company submitted required cost reports on time. The Defense Contract Management Agency had sought to recover $1,107,788 in November 2018 after taking issue with various direct and indirect costs set out in 2008 and 2009 reports that Strategic Technology Institute Inc., or STi, turned over in a 2014 audit. The Armed Services Board of Contracts Appeal ruled that the claims weren't barred by a six-year statute...

