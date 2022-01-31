Amentum Drops $259M Award Protest After Feds Vow Redo

By Alyssa Aquino (January 31, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- A unit of Amentum Services Inc. agreed to drop litigation challenging a rival's $259 million support deal, after the U.S. Army said it would let bidders submit revised proposals, according to documents filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The federal government, Amentum and Vanquish Worldwide LLC — the company that had initially won the disputed contract to support the U.S. Army's Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana — filed a joint stipulation of dismissal Friday. The motion follows on the heels of a Jan. 24 status report disclosing that the U.S. Army Materiel Command had agreed to cancel Vanquish's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS