Charter's 'Send To TV' Tech Doesn't Copy Sprint, Court Says

By Jeff Montgomery (January 31, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Charter Communications Inc. on Monday beat a Sprint suit alleging patent infringement by Charter's Spectrum "send to TV" video-on-demand app, after a U.S. District Court judge in Delaware found that the app's signal gets routed in a way that undercuts Sprint's assertions. In a five-page summary judgment memorandum, Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge's finding of inconsistencies in Charter's briefings and conclusion that dismissal should be ruled out for the two remaining patent disputes in the case, pending further proceedings. At issue were U.S. Patent Nos. 6,754,907 and 6,757,907, the remaining two of three infringement claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS