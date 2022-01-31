Elite Trial Lawyer Switches Sides To A Changing Plaintiffs Bar

By Cara Salvatore (January 31, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- Alex Walsh was sitting in a humble family kitchen outside Tampa, Florida. For hours one day in August, she sat talking with a military veteran about his life. Walsh needed every detail so she could help the 22-year U.S. Army veteran, Carlos Montero, make the strongest possible case when he went up against 3M in a matter of weeks over his claims of hearing loss due to allegedly faulty combat earplugs. Alex Walsh, center, with senior associates Kim Channick, left, and J.J. Snidow. (Courtesy of Alex Walsh) Spending a day at Montero's kitchen table was not something the former U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS