Cadwalader's Corporate Group Nabs Investment Firm Ex-GC

By Morgan Conley (February 4, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has landed the former general counsel for a New York City-based investment firm, bulking up the firm's corporate practice with his expertise in family office representation and experience advising on a diverse array of transactions, the firm said. Kiran S. Kadekar joined Cadwalader as a partner in its corporate group this week after serving as McCourt Global LLC's general counsel for the past three years, the firm announced. Before his time in-house, Kadekar was a deals lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP for 10 years, during which time he advised private equity firms, hedge funds, global...

