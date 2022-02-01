Fishermen Urge 1st Circ. To Revive Commerce Rule Challenge

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 1, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- A group of New England herring fishermen urged the First Circuit to consider their case against the U.S. Department of Commerce, claiming that a recently created federal monitoring program that measures compliance with federal fishing standards is illegal and places a financial burden on their business. In an opening brief filed Friday, Seafreeze Fleet LLC and two subsidiaries argued that the Magnuson-Stevens Act does not allow the federal government to create the office of At-sea Monitors or ASM, a monitoring program they claim exceeds the agency's powers and would force fishers like them to enter into a newly created market against...

