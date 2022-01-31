Del. Court Lets Zoox Limit Discovery In Appraisal Case

By Leslie Pappas (January 31, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Two investors of autonomous ride-hailing venture Zoox Inc. who petitioned Delaware's Chancery Court for an appraisal of their shares are entitled only to a limited amount of company data because their real motivation appears to be gathering evidence for another lawsuit, a judge ruled Monday. James Wei and Yanxin Zhang may not obtain any more information in their appraisal action than they would have through a standard books and records demand under Section 220 of Delaware's corporate code, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a 28-page decision. Chancellor McCormick agreed with Zoox's argument that an appraisal petitioner should not be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS