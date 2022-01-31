Last Known Cuomo Sex Crime Probe Dropped By DA

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 31, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- New York state prosecutors Monday dropped the last known criminal sexual misconduct investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the Oswego County district attorney shuttered a probe into unwanted touching even as he said the "decision is not an exoneration." Oswego DA Gregory Oakes concluded that there was "not a sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges" against the former governor based on Virginia Limmiatis' allegations that Cuomo touched her chest at a public rope line in May 2017. The district attorney's announcement echoed the tone of DAs in Manhattan and in Albany, Westchester and Nassau counties by signaling that while...

