Ill. Firm, Impaired Ex-Partner End Dispute Over Firing

By Lauraann Wood (January 31, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Illinois firm Swanson Martin & Bell LLP and a former partner signaled Monday that they've ended their dispute over allegations the firm illegally fired the attorney after he'd developed a degenerative neurological condition. Swanson Martin and ex-partner Robert McNamara's joint filing didn't specifically point to a settlement between the parties, but their stipulated dismissal told U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. that they've agreed to permanently dismiss McNamara's case, with each side bearing its own legal costs. The filing comes about six months after McNamara, a former nonequity partner, told Judge Dow in a status report that he and the firm...

