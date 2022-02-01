GAO Nixes IT Co.'s Protest Of $26M Health Agency Contract

By Isaac Monterose (February 1, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a Maryland IT company's protest bid for a $26 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Health Agency, ruling that the IT company had failed to show the firm's bid exceeded the contract's minimum requirements and merited reconsideration. In a brief, eight-page decision released Monday, the GAO determined that Gritter Francona Inc. hadn't convincingly argued it deserved the agency's program management contract, which was eventually awarded to GC Associates LLC. According to the ruling, Gritter Francona didn't offer much of an argument "beyond disagreement" with how its offer was evaluated. Gritter Francona had...

