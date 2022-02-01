ITC To Probe TCL's Smart TV Imports Over Patent Claims

By Grace Dixon (February 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted to launch an investigation into TCL Technology's imports of certain video processing devices used in "smart" televisions after DivX LLC accused the television manufacturer of infringing its intellectual property. The ITC agreed Monday to look into claims leveled by the video technology company under a section of the Tariff Act of 1930 that bars the import of goods that infringe U.S. patents. DivX had accused state-owned TCL Technology Group Corp. and various subsidiaries of infringing on two patents covering improvements to multimedia streaming via its exports of TVs to the U.S. from China, Vietnam and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS