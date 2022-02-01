Duke Energy Can't Pull Plug On Challenge To 401(k) Plan Fees

By Caleb Drickey (February 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A federal judge rejected Duke Energy Corp.'s attempt to torpedo a proposed class action from workers who say the company violated federal benefits law by allowing their retirement plan to be saddled with excessive administrative fees. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell held that allegations that Duke failed to cut unnecessary costs were sufficiently specific to survive a motion to dismiss, adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to preserve the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit. "While the ultimate truth of plaintiff's allegations will be determined through discovery and further proceedings, plaintiffs have alleged that plan participants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS