Duke Energy Can't Pull Plug On Challenge To 401(k) Plan Fees

By Caleb Drickey (February 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A federal judge rejected Duke Energy Corp.'s attempt to torpedo a proposed class action from workers who say the company violated federal benefits law by allowing their retirement plan to be saddled with excessive administrative fees.

In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell held that allegations that Duke failed to cut unnecessary costs were sufficiently specific to survive a motion to dismiss, adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to preserve the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit.

"While the ultimate truth of plaintiff's allegations will be determined through discovery and further proceedings, plaintiffs have alleged that plan participants...

Law Firms

Companies

