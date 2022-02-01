Casinos Reach Settlement In $60M Colo. Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Monarch Casino & Resort and Affiliated FM Insurance Co. agreed to settle remaining coverage issues in the operator's $60 million bid for coverage of pandemic losses it sustained at two casinos in Colorado and Nevada. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak said Monday that the parties had reached a settlement at a conference earlier in the day. Details on the terms of the settlement or the outstanding coverage issues between the parties weren't immediately available. Counsel and representatives for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The parties were asked to file papers to dismiss the suit before March...

