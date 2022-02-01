EPA Contractors Can't Dodge Mine Spill Suit, Judge Says

By Clark Mindock (February 1, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- Two U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractors can't dodge tort claims for their alleged role in the lead-up to the 2015 Gold King Mine wastewater spill, after a New Mexico federal judge rejected an argument that their actions were shielded because of their deals with the government. Judge William P. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico on Monday rejected arguments made by contractors with two firms, Environmental Restoration LLC and Weston Solutions Inc., after determining that the work they did on the mine in the lead-up to the spill wasn't covered by the specific language in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS