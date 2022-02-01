Michelman & Robinson Opens Houston Office

By Jessica Corso (February 1, 2022, 9:18 AM EST) -- Weeks after announcing its Texas debut with a Dallas office, the California law firm of Michelman & Robinson LLP said Tuesday that it has also opened a Houston office to house its energy practice and hired a former McKool Smith PC attorney to run it. Oil and gas litigator Lauren Varnado, formerly a principal at McKool Smith, is now managing partner of Michelman & Robinson's new Houston office, the firm announced. Varnado has represented oil, gas and petrochemical companies in contract disputes, class action royalty litigation and lawsuits alleging environmental contamination. Prior to working at McKool Smith, she was a lawyer...

