7th Circuit Backs Coverage Denial In Knockoff Trailer Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 31, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday backed a decision that a trailer maker's insurer has no duty to defend the policyholder against allegations it ripped off another company's design since its coverage was for advertising claims, including trade dress infringement, which the rival didn't allege. The lower court got it right in granting Westchester Fire Insurance Company's motion to dismiss the suit brought by its policyholder, the Aluminum Trailer Company, the three-judge panel said. In 2016, ATC purchased a commercial general liability insurance policy from Westchester Fire Insurance Company that provided $1 million in coverage against liability incurred because of an "advertising...

