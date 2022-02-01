Agency Gets Heated Over Young Basketballer's Rejected Visa

By Alyssa Aquino (February 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- Management for 18-year-old Filipino basketball player Francis "LeBron" Lopez sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in North Carolina federal court for denying him an extraordinary ability visa, saying the agency discounted a "laundry list" of the athlete's achievements because of his youth. SDS Sports Agency LLC stressed that Lopez, a member of the Philippine national basketball team, is the youngest player to play in an official FIBA cup in the past 32 years. Instead of recognizing that success, SDS Sports argued Monday that USCIS wrongly concluded that Lopez's honors were based on his status as a youth basketball player and couldn't...

