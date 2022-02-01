Adler Pollock Beats Former Client's Malpractice Claims

By Sameer Rao (February 1, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC prevailed Monday over an investment fund manager accusing the firm of poor representation during a business divorce that ended with a nearly $12 million jury verdict against him, when a Connecticut federal judge ruled he filed an expert opinion and supporting affidavits too late. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley took Aashish Kalra and his company Asia Pacific Ventures Ltd. to task for including substantial supporting documentation with their March 2021 motion for summary judgment, well past the October 2020 discovery deadline. She granted summary judgment to Adler Pollock and Michael Gilleran, a former partner at...

