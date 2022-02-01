Husky Oil's $1M Refinery Explosion Settlement Gets Final OK

By Mike Curley (February 1, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has given final approval to a $1.05 million settlement to resolve claims by residents of the town of Superior who had to evacuate their homes following a 2018 explosion at a nearby refinery owned by Husky Energy Inc. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley gave the final go-ahead to the deal, noting the December motion for approval by named plaintiffs Jasen Bruzek, Hope Koplin and Christopher Peterson was unopposed and that the court hadn't raised major concerns at the preliminary approval stage. The judge wrote that while only 30% of the class...

